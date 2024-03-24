21-year-old killed in mountain lion attack, younger brother survived - first fatal mauling in California since 2004

A brutal mountain lion attack took the life of a 21-year-old California man, and left his younger with "traumatic injuries," according to authorities.

Two brothers – ages 18 and 21 – were reportedly antler shed hunting in Georgetown, California. A mountain lion attacked the pair in the wilderness of the remote area of Northern California on Saturday afternoon.

During the vicious mountain lion attack, the brothers were separated in the area about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The younger brother called 911 at 1:13 p.m. to report the animal attack, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:46 p.m., deputies began searching the area for the brothers.

Deputies and paramedics located the older brother and encountered the mountain lion that was crouched next to the 21-year-old California man on the ground, according to authorities. Law enforcement officers reportedly fired shots "scaring the mountain lion off so they could render aid" to the man on the ground.

Sadly, the older brother had succumbed to his injuries from the mountain lion attack and was already dead by the time emergency crews were able to get to the man.

The 18-year-old brother suffered “traumatic injuries” to his face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities did not reveal the name of the man mauled to death in the animal attack or the younger brother who was injured.

Wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the El Dorado County Trapper were summoned to locate the mountain lion involved in the fatal attack. The mountain lion was located and animal agency agents "dispatched it," according to officials.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported 13 mountain lion attacks in the state since 2004. There has only been one fatal mountain lion attack in that time period, which happened in 2004. A 35-year-old male was killed by a mountain lion in the Whiting Ranch Regional Park.

There have only been three fatal mountain lion attacks on humans in California since 1994, according to the agency.

