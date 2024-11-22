MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle wails over Elon Musk turning X into 'social media arm' of MAGA

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle freaked out on Friday because, according to her, Elon Musk bought then-Twitter to turn it into a tool for now-President-elect Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

Since the election, many prominent Democrats and liberal activists have left X, where conservatives are no longer oppressed, to go to Twitter alternative Bluesky. Comparing herself and other Democrats on X to "fat chickens," Ruhle said on "Morning Joe" she does not think leaving such an important platform is the best thing to do.

"Election's over. Everyone is getting smarter and better. I'm not sure the right idea is to leave Twitter and just go to Bluesky, a friendlier place, because then we remain in our echo chambers," she added.

"Elon Musk bought X and turned it into the social media arm of the MAGA movement. And we all sat there right in the middle of it during the campaign, possibly not realizing that we are sitting there like fat chickens just getting attacked all day and just being part of this MAGA messaging," Ruhle complained.

Ruhle's claim is not supported by recent reporting by CNN. Senior political data reporter Harry Enten revealed in 2022 that the platform then called Twitter was dominated by Democrats. Today, party affiliation is more even, with 48% of users identifying as Democrats and 47% of users as Republicans.

"Now, this new overall makeup matches the overall electorate far better, Enten said.

As for whether Musk's acquisition of Twitter was worth it in terms of dollars, Enten pointed out that Musk's net worth has increased from $252 billion in September to $314 billion today.

Another big purchase by Musk could be on the horizon. He has publicly toyed with the idea of acquiring MSNBC from parent company Comcast.

Comcast is looking to "spin off" MSNBC, CNBC, and other cable networks.

When prompted by Donald Trump Jr. about the idea, Musk asked how much MSNBC would cost, later adding, "The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely."

