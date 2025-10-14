MTV is stopping the music after 44 years

The iconic MTV network is shutting down several channels in the U.K., prompting many to lament the demise of the last of its music-only channels after 44 years.

MTV was launched in 1981 and revolutionized the music industry by airing music videos 24 hours a day and later developing the MTV Video Music Awards. It has since lost viewership and relevance, and the U.S. all-music channels closed in 2011.

'Music videos were being commoditized, and they went for the logical choice: maximum money with a global brand.'

On Friday MTV said it was shutting down five channels: MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

MTV in the U.S. had phased out music videos over many years after the rise in popularity of reality television shows. MTV HD will continue broadcasting some reality TV programs including "Teen Mom" and "Geordie Shore."

Former MTV video jockey Adam Curry suggested in an emailed statement to Blaze News that the network chose the path to its demise after ignoring the rise of the internet.

"The writing was on the wall when the game show 'Remote Control' broke the 1.0 rating barrier in 1988. MTV Networks had already purchased BET and launched VH1. Music videos were being commoditized, and they went for the logical choice: maximum money with a global brand. I can't blame them," Curry wrote.

He recounted how he registered the MTV.com website in order to help publicize his show during his time as a video jockey. He was one of the first to run a website from his home server.

"At the time, MTV's legal counsel told me they had no interest in the internet, because they had registered the AOL keyword. LOL," he continued. "Later MTV Networks sued me over the domain name, and I countersued. We settled ... out of court, and I have no further comment on the matter."

Blaze News reached out to MTV for comment.

RELATED: MTV reality show star is sick to his stomach and feels violated after armed men tried to burglarize his Hollywood home

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Other former video jockeys also commented on the announcement.

"End of a trailblazing, once upon a time, one of a kind era," wrote Jasmine Dotiwala on social media. "MTV, the world's first 24-hour music broadcaster, is to stop showing rolling pop videos in the UK after almost 40 years when it closes five channels at the end of the year."

"We need to support these artists, and we all need to dance again and listen to music," said Simone Angel to the BBC. "And I know we do that online in our own little bubbles, but MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!