MTV reality show star is sick to his stomach and feels violated after armed men tried to burglarize his Hollywood home

An MTV reality show star said that he was sick to his stomach and felt violated after his Hollywood Hills home was targeted by armed burglars.

31-year-old actor and influencer Joey Zauzig described the incident from his home on on Marmont Lane to his followers on social media.

“Last night, at around 12 a.m., three men armed with face masks broke into our house while we were sleeping. I woke up to it and triggered the alarm as they shattered one of the glass doors,” said Zauzig on a story on Instagram.



The actor posted surveillance video from his home showing three masked men sneaking toward his property. He said they shattered a sliding glass door and activated an alarm, which woke up Zauzig and his husband at about midnight on Monday.

"We didn't know if they were still in the house, we were, like, so freaked out, I was like screaming 'Help!' from the balcony," Zauzig said.

He said that he called police, but by the time they arrived, the three men had fled the scene. Zauzig said police sent two helicopters as well.

“It was truly one of the scariest things ever and seeing the footage on our cameras and waking up to it,” he continued. “I’m still very much in shock.”

Zauzig posted an image of what he claimed to be their getaway car, adding that it looked like a red Dodge Challenger.

He went on to say that he and his husband felt "completely violated” and were “sick to our stomachs.” He reassured his followers that their dogs were unharmed in the incident because they were away at training camp.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they are investigating the matter and trying to identify the three men.

“Now, I’m like at a point where I'm just, like, angry," he added.

Zauzig is best known for his role on the LGBTQ+ reality show “The Real Friends of WeHo" on MTV. He has 459,000 followers on his Instagram account.

"Now, I'm angry. These people are disgusting and sick,” he said about the attempted robbers. “I’m just wondering when I’m gonna feel back to normal because I definitely don’t, and a lot of messages are unfortunately from people that have gone through the same thing.”

Here's a news report about the incident:

