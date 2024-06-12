Rep. Nancy Mace wins Republican primary in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District

Incumbent GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has won the Republican primary in the Palmetto State's 1st Congressional District.

"We did it - You, Lowcountry voters did it! A thousand times over - THANK YOU!" Mace tweeted.

'Congresswoman Nancy Mace has my Complete and Total Endorsement!'

The lawmaker had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"It is my great honor to Endorse a Strong Conservative Voice for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Nancy Mace worked hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of our Record-Breaking WIN. In Congress, she is fighting to Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, Uphold the Rule of Law, Stop Political Weaponization, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Congresswoman Nancy Mace has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump had declared on Truth Social.

Mace, who has served in Congress since 2021, was one of the eight House Republicans who voted to oust then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California from the speakership last year.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who instigated the McCarthy ouster, congratulated Mace on her victory.

"Congratulations Nancy Mace! The McCarthy Revenge Tour bombs in its opening night," he tweeted.

Mace is listed as a member of the "Conservative Climate Caucus."

South Carolina voters are permitted to choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary in the state, "but not both," according to scvotes.gov.

