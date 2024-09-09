Comedian trolls Nancy Pelosi on being 'greatest options trader of all time,' gets physically thrown out of book signing

A conservative comedian was escorted away from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after heckling her over her family's much-talked-about stock market trading record.

Comedian Alex Strenger was physically ushered away from Pelosi after playfully mocking the Democrat leader over her husband's outstanding record of trading stocks. The comedian called Pelosi “the greatest options trader of all time.”

'I just want to know; she makes six figures a year in Congress and has a hundred-million-dollar net worth.'

Strenger disguised himself as a liberal to infiltrate Pelosi's book signing at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.

The comedian approached Pelosi while wearing a "White Dudes for Kamala" shirt, a Bernie Sanders hat, and a face mask.

Strenger introduced himself to Pelosi, "Hi, my name is Noah. I use he/they pronouns."

"I appreciate your, like, fierce, staunch defending of democracy," he said. "It really means so, so much, you know?"

"And, you know, like, honestly, like, I’m really scared about, you know, Donald Trump winning the election," the comedian continued. "And honestly, with all the disinformation on X, like, you know, I honestly, the only chance, like, that we have is for Donald Trump to spend the rest of his life in prison. That’s the only hope for democracy."

Pelosi replied, "We just have to win the election."



A security guard then intervened to shut down the exchange by putting her hands on Strenger and physically removing him by shoving him.

As he was being pushed away, Strenger asked Pelosi, “Well, Nancy, listen. Well, sure. Last question. What stocks should I buy? Nancy, you’re the greatest options trader of all time. I just want to know what stocks I should buy. What, I just want to know, like, what’s your biggest concern?”



Strenger trolled the liberals in the room by pointing out that there was security at the event and how it went against the progressive defund-the-police movement.

“The police are an instrumental institution of white supremacy and racism," the comedian sarcastically quipped. "I don’t understand why they are even here at all. They should be defunded.”



As he was being escorted out, Strenger shouted: “I just want to know; she makes six figures a year in Congress and has a hundred-million-dollar net worth. Don’t y’all want to know what stocks she should buy? Come on. I just want to know. I just want to know what stocks to buy. I want to close the wealth gap. What’s the problem? I just want to close the wealth gap.”

Pelosi was paid $223,500 annually as speaker of the House and now makes a $174,000 salary as a member of Congress.

Pelosi and her husband have a combined net worth of nearly $245 million based on the price movement of stocks in her portfolio as calculated by alternative stock data platform Quiver Quantitative.

Strenger posted the video on the X social media platform with the caption: "Assaulted by @SpeakerPelosi’s Security Detail when all I wanted was stock advice."

At the time of publication, the video had been viewed over 268,000 times.

Strenger noted that Blaze Media personality Alex Stein — host of "Prime Time with Alex Stein" — has "mentored me, provided me with guidance, shared my posts, invited me on his show, and more."

He added, "Comedy will save the world from tyranny, and we need to mock these globalists into obscurity."



Pelosi has drawn scrutiny over her husband's exceptional track record of trading stocks. Paul Pelosi, a founder of a real estate and venture capitalist firm, has a history of making remunerative investments that critics see as conflicts of interest given Nancy's access to inside information due to her high-ranking position in the government.

In March 2021, Pelosi bought $10 million in shares of Microsoft just 12 days before it was announced that the technology company secured a government contract worth nearly $22 billion to supply U.S. Army combat troops with augmented reality headsets.

As Blaze News reported in July 2022, Paul Pelosi purchased millions of dollars' worth of stock in the Nvidia semiconductor company weeks before a Senate vote on a bill that would provide $52 billion in subsidies to the tech industry.

Pelosi’s stock options gained more than 65% in 2023, according to analysis by Unusual Whales.

Pelosi was questioned about Congress members trading in the stock market when they may know insider information because of their duties. Pelosi snapped back, "We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that."

Drew Hammill, Pelosi's communications director, told Fox Business in 2022, "The speaker does not own any stocks. The speaker has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions."

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, also known as the STOCK Act, made it illegal for family members and members of Congress to profit from insider trading. A 2023 report from Business Insider claimed that 78 members of Congress failed to properly report their financial trades as mandated by the STOCK Act.

For a deeper analysis of how Congress members apparently profit from being incredible stock market experts, watch the Blaze Originals documentary titled: "Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich."

