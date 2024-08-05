Musk's SpaceX may need to rescue Boeing crew after being stranded for weeks on space station

Boeing's spacecraft may require a rescue from Elon Musk's SpaceX program but has yet to publicly ask for help, reports have stated.

Aerospace and defense corporation Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft in early June 2024 with the intention of having the craft and crew travel to the International Space Station and return within two weeks. It has now been eight weeks since the vessel was launched.

At the time of the launch, NASA officials reportedly said that crew members Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams could come back to Earth as soon as June 14, just eight days after launch.

'Our prime option is to complete the mission.'

Also around that time, a report from ZeroHedge noted that it was actually the third attempt at launching the Boeing CST-100 Starliner. The first attempt was scrapped due to a leak, and then the month after another launch was pushed back a few days due to what was described as a computer glitch.

The Starliner's trip to the space station apparently involved helium leaks and failing thrusters, but officials downplayed them as minor distractions.

Mark Nappi, vice president and manager of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program, said the issues were "pretty small, really, issues to deal with," according to Ars Technica.

"We'll figure them out for the next mission. I don't see these as significant at all," Nappi added during a post-docking news conference.



After testing, NASA officials declined to state whether or not they would seek outside assistance should the Starliner's thrusters not be reliable enough to return home.

"Our prime option is to complete the mission," NASA program manager Steve Stich said. "There are a lot of good reasons to complete this mission and bring Butch and Suni home on Starliner. Starliner was designed, as a spacecraft, to have the crew in the cockpit."



However, an alleged inside source told Ars Technica that there was a greater than 50/50 chance that the Starliner crew would return to Earth on a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is operated by SpaceX.

When asked about that possibility, NASA spokesperson Josh Finch told the outlet, "NASA is evaluating all options for the return of agency astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from the International Space Station as safely as possible. No decisions have been made and the agency will continue to provide updates on its planning."

While it has all but been confirmed that a plan involving SpaceX is being mapped out, NASA posted in a recent blog that it is "continuing to prepare for undocking by participating in integrated simulations with space station operations teams."

"Following the completion of Starliner's return planning, which is expected to continue into next week, more information will be shared about the agency's return readiness review preparations [in the] subsequent media briefing."



At the same time, SpaceX has reportedly been testing scenarios where it would accommodate two extra crew members back to Earth on Crew Dragon, and has already identified flight suits that would fit the two Boeing astronauts.

