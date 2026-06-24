‘National emergency’: Trump cancels bill signing until SAVE America Act passes

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would delay the signing ceremony for a major bill until lawmakers pass the SAVE America Act.

Just over an hour before he was scheduled to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would not sign the legislation on Wednesday. The bill aims to increase the nation’s housing supply and boost affordability by expanding available financing and providing grants for community developments.

'It has been stuck in the Senate, and here’s why: because no Democrat in the House or Senate will vote for the SAVE America Act.'

The housing act passed the Senate by an 85-5 vote on Monday and the House in a 358-32 vote on Tuesday. The bill had complete Democratic support from those who voted, and the only dissenting votes were from Republicans.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

The SAVE America Act aims to end noncitizen voting by requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in a federal election. The form of identification must comply with the REAL ID Act of 2005, such as a U.S. passport, military ID, birth certificate, or other government-issued photo ID.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) stated Wednesday that the top priority is passing the SAVE America Act, which he plans to push through a third budget reconciliation bill.

“It has been stuck in the Senate, and here’s why: because no Democrat in the House or Senate will vote for the SAVE America Act,” Johnson stated during a press briefing.

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Johnson stated that “the only path” to get the act passed is to “put it on a reconciliation bill."

“We believe that if you create a grant program that ties it to reconciling the budget, and you allow blue states, if they come to their senses and they want to avail themselves of election integrity proposals and ideas and policies, they can draw down from a federal fund and use those funds. We’re willing to invest heavily in that, and House Republicans will put together a reconciliation bill, reconciliation 3.0, that will have that,” Johnson said. “I talked the president through that in detail this morning, as I have in the past, and he said, ‘Can we do it?’ I said, ‘We can, if the Republicans will stand together.’ We’re on the line right now to defend it.”

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