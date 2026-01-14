Trump delivers BIGLY: Net migration hits 50-year low, as even leftist group is forced to admit

President Donald Trump's promise to implement mass deportations has hit a successful milestone, according to a report from a left-wing think tank.

The Brookings Institute report found that net migration into the U.S. had turned negative for the first time in 50 years, meaning there were more migrants leaving than arriving.

'President Donald J. Trump promised action on immigration, and in 2025 he delivered historic results.'

The report said that deportations contributed to the drop but more important was a significant decrease in entries to the U.S.

"We estimate net flows of -295,000 to -10,000 for the year," wrote the authors of the Brookings study. "Though a high degree of policy uncertainty remains, continued negative net migration for 2026 is also likely."

The report authors said they estimated the number of removals from the U.S. to be between 310,000 and 315,000, which is far less than the government estimates.

The official social media account of the White House posted a celebratory statement after the analysis dropped.

"SECURE BORDERS. NEGATIVE NET MIGRATION. REAL RESULTS. President Donald J. Trump promised action on immigration, and in 2025 he delivered historic results," the post stated.

The Brookings authors went on to claim that the lower migration would lead to less economic activity.

"Certain parts of the economy will see unexpectedly weak economic activity, such as businesses that serve part of the affected immigrant population," they added. "Such weakness is the new normal under current immigration policy, rather than weakness reflecting adverse business cycle conditions."

Republicans have significantly increased spending on immigration enforcement, and the White House has sought to revoke legal status granted to numerous groups.

Left-wing critics of the mass deportation policy have accused the administration of violating constitutional rights of migrants, and some have mounted political protests that have ended in violence.

