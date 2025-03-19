Netanyahu gives silver-plated beeper to Fetterman to thank him for supporting Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted a silver-plated beeper to Sen. John Fetterman (D) of Pennsylvania in commemoration of the operation that blew up terrorists in Lebanon.

Netanyahu was meeting with Fetterman and his wife at his office in Jerusalem on Wednesday when he presented him with the beeper.

'I want to be very clear ... I absolutely support that. In fact, if anything, I love it.'

In Sept. 2024, hundreds of beepers in Lebanon exploded at the same time, which killed and maimed numerous members of the Hezbollah terror group. The operation was hailed by supporters of Israel for its incredible precision and cleverness, but critics were angered because some innocent bystanders were also injured.

Video on social media showed the moment Netanyahu handed the present to Fetterman, who thanked him for the gift.

Among those who supported the operation was Fetterman, who has defended Israel despite criticism from many of his Democratic colleagues.

“I want to be very clear: I thought what Israel chose to do about blowing up the pagers and walkie-talkies and after targeting and eliminating membership and leadership of Hezbollah, I absolutely support that,” Fetterman said in September.

“In fact, if anything, I love it," he added.

In February, Netanyahu gave a beeper to President Donald Trump as well, but that was one was gold-plated. An image of that gift was posted to social media.

At least 32 people were killed in the beeper operation, and another 3,000 were injured.

