Nevada passes critical ballot measure paving the way to more secure elections

Nevadans not only helped re-elect President Donald Trump Tuesday but took a meaningful step toward bolstering the integrity of future elections in their state.

With 86% of the vote counted, Decision Desk HQ indicated that ballot Question 7 had received 73.5% of the vote in the Silver State, with only 26.5% of voters signaling opposition.

Question 7 effectively asked Nevadans whether they wanted to join the other 36 other states in the union that require or request ID to vote. Those voting by mail would have to provide the last four digits of their Nevada driver's license number or Social Security number.

Presently, Nevada voters have to show identification only in rare situations, such as when registering to vote by mail after not previously voting in an election for federal office in the state.

'This victory is a powerful message.'



Repair the Vote PAC, the campaign that pushed the initiative, argued that voter ID laws are essential because they prevent fraud, enhance public confidence, and protect democracy.

"Every citizen needs faith that the election process is fair and accurate. A big part of that is to verify the identity of every voter, just as companies verify the identity of the person getting on an aircraft, checking in at a hotel, or cashing a check at a bank. When voters lose faith in the process that drives elections, they also lose faith in the outcome and in the legitimacy of those declared the winners," said the group.

A voter ID requirement would also be another check against noncitizen voting.



The rebuttal offered in the state's ballot question guide suggested that a voter ID law would be a remedy to a nonexistent problem that would somehow be racist, reducing "turnout among underserved communities and communities of color, making it harder to have their voices heard at the ballot box."

Now that Nevadans have delivered a clear answer to Question 7, it will appear once more on the ballot in the 2026 midterm election. If it is approved once again, the Nevada Constitution will be amended to require photo identification for voting.



Dave Gibbs, the chairman of Repair the Vote PAC, said in a statement obtained by the Nevada Current, "This victory is a powerful message from Nevadans who believe that secure elections and transparent voter identification strengthen our democracy."