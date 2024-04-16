New York judge won’t allow Trump to attend Supreme Court arguments, delays decision on attending son’s graduation

New York judge Juan Merchan rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to attend arguments on his immunity claims at the United States Supreme Court next Thursday.



On Monday, Merchan told Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche, “Arguing before the Supreme Court is a big deal, and I can certainly appreciate why your client would want to be there, but a trial in New York Supreme Court ... is also a big deal.”

“I will see him here next week,” Merchan added, referring to Trump.

Earlier this month , Trump requested that the start of the New York trial be delayed until after the Supreme Court rules on the former president’s immunity claim. However, Merchan denied that motion.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments on Trump’s federal criminal case on April 25. Trump is required to attend the entirety of his New York trial unless he is granted special permission from the judge.

Trump also requested that the court not hold trial on Friday, May 17, so that he may attend his son Barron’s high school graduation at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida.

Merchan delayed deciding on the matter, noting that “it really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

On Monday, after the first day of the trial adjourned, Trump responded , “He won’t allow me to leave here for a half a day to go to DC and go before the United States Supreme Court, because he thinks he’s superior, I guess, than the Supreme Court.”

“I just want to thank you very much,” Trump continued sarcastically, “but that I can go to my son’s graduation, but then I can’t go to the United States Supreme Court, and I’m not in Georgia or Florida or North Carolina, campaigning. Like I should be. It’s perfect for the radical left Democrats. That’s exactly what they want.”

Trump told reporters, “I was looking forward to that graduation with his mother and father there, and it looks like the judge does not allow me to escape this scam.”

The former president also torched Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for attending his New York trial, claiming that the DA was neglecting his duties outside the courthouse. Trump stated that residents in crime-ridden New York City are being “mugged and killed all day long.”

Jury selection in the case only began after an afternoon lunch break on Monday. The first half of the day was spent sorting outstanding legal matters.

No jurors have been selected from the initial pool of 96 prospects. At least 50 potential jurors were excused after stating they could not provide a fair and impartial judgment.

DA Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged attempt to cover up payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about an extramarital affair. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts and has denied the affair allegations. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.