Newsom dips into massive anti-Trump legal fund to sabotage tariffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced Wednesday morning that the state filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump to end the administration's "unlawful" tariffs.

The complaint aims to prevent Trump from imposing increased tariffs against Mexico, China, and Canada and establishing a baseline 10% tariff on all countries.

Newsom claimed that Trump lacked the authority to enact the fees.

According to the lawsuit, while the administration is relying on the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to implement the changes, that law has never previously been used to justify tariffs. The complaint contended that only Congress can approve such action.

Newsom's office said, "The IEEPA gives the President authority to take certain actions if he declares a national emergency in response to a foreign national security, foreign policy, or economic threat. The law, which was enacted by Congress in 1977, specifies many different actions the President can take, but tariffs aren't one of them. In fact, this is the first time a president has attempted to rely on this law to impose tariffs."

The administration has stated that increasing tariffs aligns with Trump's "America First" agenda by boosting the economy and ensuring fair treatment for the U.S. in global trade.

Newsom, who has set aside $50 million to challenge the Trump administration, claims that the tariffs are hurting Americans. Meanwhile, California has asked the federal government for $40 billion in wildfire recovery aid, while it is borrowing billions of dollars to fund Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program, after it was expanded to provide coverage to illegal aliens.

"President Trump's unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy — driving up prices and threatening jobs. We're standing up for American families who can't afford to let the chaos continue," he stated.

The governor insisted that the tariffs amounted to a tax increase on the American people. Under Newsom, California has the highest taxes in the nation.

Bonta claimed that Trump's tariffs would have "very real consequences for Californians across our state."

"I am proud to go to bat alongside Governor Newsom to fight for California's vibrant economy, businesses, and residents," he said.

White House spokesman Harrison Fields responded to Newsom's lawsuit announcement.

"Never Trumpers will always oppose him, but President Trump is standing up for Main Street by putting an end to our trading partners — especially China — exploiting the U.S. His plan levels the playing field for businesses and workers to address our country's national emergency of chronic trade deficits," Fields said.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on social media, "The United States is taking in RECORD NUMBERS in Tariffs, with the cost of almost all products going down, including gasoline, groceries, and just about everything else. Likewise, INFLATION is down. Promises Made, Promises Kept!"