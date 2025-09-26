Nexstar joins Sinclair in reinstating Jimmy Kimmel's show to its ABC stations

The broadcasting company that owns many ABC-affiliated stations announced that it would allow the return of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show Friday after suspending the show.

Kimmel earned the ire of many on the right when he claimed during the monologue for his show on Sept. 15 that the suspected Kirk assassin had been a part of the pro-Trump MAGA movement. Two media companies shut down his show on their ABC stations before his show was suspended from broadcasting anywhere.

'As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased.'

The Nexstar Media Group released a statement Friday evening after the Sinclair Broadcasting Group earlier reinstated the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show on its ABC-affiliated stations.

"As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve," the statement reads.

Nexstar said it had been in discussions with the Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC Television, and that Disney was addressing its concerns about the Kimmel comments.

"We stand apart from cable television, monolithic streaming services, and national networks in our commitment — and obligation — to be stewards of the public airwaves and to protect and reflect the specific sensibilities of our communities," the company added. "To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decisions throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals."

When Disney said the show would return to ABC, both Nexstar and Sinclair initially announced that it would continue to be suspended on their stations.

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Sinclair cited a shooting at an ABC station in its announcement to allow the show to air again.

"Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives," the statement reads. "We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important."

In his first show after returning to the airwaves, Kimmel continued to criticize President Donald Trump, but he also said he was very touched by Erika Kirk following the command of her faith to forgive the suspected assassin of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

