Nexstar stands its ground, keeps blocking Kimmel's show

Nexstar announced on Sept. 17 that its owned and partner television stations affiliated with Disney's ABC television network would cease carrying "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for the foreseeable future. The company cited Kimmel's comments, namely his false suggestion that the homosexual leftist arrested for allegedly assassinating Charlie Kirk is a Trump supporter and a member of the MAGA movement.

'We stand by that decision.'

This was a consequential move, not only because Nexstar owns 32 ABC affiliates out of a total of 200 stations but because this got the ball rolling for Sinclair Broadcast Group to follow suit and ABC to announce that it was suspending the poorly performing show.

ABC buckled and reversed its suspension; however, Sinclair indicated on Monday that it "will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming."

Nexstar alerted Blaze News on Tuesday morning that it too would be holding its ground.

The company said in a statement, "We made a decision last week to pre-empt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve."

"In the meantime, we note that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets," added the statement.

Blaze News has reached out to Disney for comment.

This is a developing story.

