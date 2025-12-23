'Nazi trash': Unhinged outrage ensues after ICE posts video of Santa Claus deporting illegal aliens

Critics of the president's immigration policy went into meltdown mode over a new video from the administration depicting Santa Claus as an ICE agent.

In the video that appears to be generated by artificial intelligence, Santa dons a reddish uniform of Immigration and Customs Enforcement while arresting illegal aliens and sending them on their way on a deportation flight.

'This is freaking evil. Don’t make Santa the person who removes people from their place of safety.'

"AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST!" read the message from ICE on the post. "Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones. Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025."

The holiday incentive triples the $1,000 offered previously to illegal aliens who choose to self-deport.

Many online raged against the video and Sec. Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security.

"Nazi trash. Deport yourselves to hell," replied voice actor Andy Cortez.

"Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security posts deranged video turning Santa into an ICE agent. Making people suffer is just all fun and games for the Trump administration," responded Mike Sington, a former NBCUniversal executive.

"This is freaking evil. Don’t make Santa the person who removes people from their place of safety. Ever. WTF?" said one critic.

"First off, Santa isn't even a citizen so why the f**k would he be working with ICE and not give you f**ks coal for eternity? Secondly, you people are f**king ghouls," replied another detractor.

"As I’ve said many times ... Republicans would have nailed Jesus to the cross themselves and handed Trump the spear to stab him with," responded podcaster Ryan Shead.

RELATED: VIDEO: Sheriff mocks 'idiots' who mistook cops for ICE and disrupted operation against alleged drug dealers

AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST!



Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones.



Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025. pic.twitter.com/v80QAaKquD

— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 22, 2025

"I bet this goes so hard if you are a legitimate sociopath with literally no ability to feel empathy for another human being," said another critic.

According to an analysis of ICE data by the Guardian, the administration has arrested more than 328,000 and deported nearly 327,000 since the beginning of the new administration. Nearly two million others have voluntarily self-deported, according to a DHS press release.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!