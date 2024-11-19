NFL announces surprising edict on football players performing 'Trump dance' as touchdown celebration

The National Football League, which has been derisively nicknamed the "No Fun League" by critics, issued a surprising edict about football players celebrating touchdowns with the "Trump dance."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Front Office Sports that the league had "no issue" with the "Donald Dance." Fox News Digital confirmed the statement with the league.

“It’s up to the networks to cover them as they see fit," he added, referring to television coverage.

Many believed the NFL would ban the dance after it fined San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa $11,255 for wearing a pro-Trump cap while crashing an on-air interview after a Sunday Night Football game in October. Bosa appeared to violate the league's rules against displaying personal messages or political messages on game day.

However, the NFL rules only prohibit excessive celebrations and those which include sexually suggestive actions or those suggesting violent actions.

Since President-elect Donald Trump's astounding victory in the presidential election, other players have jumped on the Trump train by employing the popular Donald Dance.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers danced it after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, though his team later lost 34 to 19. The team posted a clip of the dance to its social media account where it garnered 415k views.

Members of the U.S. Men's National Team did the Donald Dance during a CONCACAF Nations League match against Jamaica. They went on to win 4-2 in St. Louis, Missouri.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones also did the dance after thanking Trump at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden.

