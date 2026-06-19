NIGHTMARE as 3-year-old winds up in crocodile pit — suspect is already back on the street

A man suspected of attempted murder is already back out on the street in the United Kingdom even though he may have caused a toddler to end up in the crocodile enclosure at a zoo.

On Thursday at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo, located about 80 miles north of London, a 3-year-old boy somehow ended up in the crocodile enclosure. How exactly he got there remains unclear, but it does not appear to have been an accident.

The man 'was assessed as not being fit for interview.'

A New York Times headline about the incident said a "man forced" the boy into the crocodile enclosure, though the article noted that "it was not immediately clear whether the boy was thrown" into it.

The BBC reported that at least one crocodile attacked the boy during the harrowing incident and that police have said the crocodiles have not been removed or put down.

Zoo staff rescued the boy, who received medical attention on site before he was transported to the hospital. In a news release Friday morning, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary said he suffered "serious injuries" and that he is in "critical but stable condition."

Within hours of the incident, a "30-year-old man from Norfolk" had been arrested for attempted murder, a news release from the constabulary indicated.

He was not in custody for long.

In the Friday morning news release update, the constabulary confirmed that the "30-year-old man" had been released on bail until September 18. The news release said the man "was assessed as not being fit for interview."

The BBC said that individuals in Britain can be deemed unfit for interview on account of their "physical or mental state."

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GB News reported Friday that the suspect has "learning difficulties" and that he was accompanied by a "carer when the boy was thrown into the enclosure."

The constabulary confirmed that the man and the boy do not know one another.

"Our enquiries are ongoing as we continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident," said a statement from Det. Insp. Verity McCann.

"Our thoughts remain with the boy, and his family and specialist officers continue to support them through this difficult time."

The constabulary did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

In a statement posted to social media on Thursday, Johnsons of Old Hurst said:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today.

Out of respect to the family, our Tropical House will remain closed until further notice. ... The rest of the site will remain open as normal.

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