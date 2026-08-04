Corpse of Scottish woman who helped asylum-seekers stuffed into suitcase by migrant, say police

Yet another white woman who devoted her time and energy to welcoming third-worlders into Europe has wound up dead, apparently at the hands of the very sort of military-age foreigner she was trying to help.

The corpse of a 38-year-old Scottish woman who was volunteering with a refugee support group in Greece was discovered on July 18, stuffed into a suitcase in an abandoned building in Athens.

'The testimony of the wife has been crucial.'

The Hellenic Police announced on Sunday that investigators were able to lift the victim's fingerprints despite the body being found in a state of advanced decomposition. With the fingerprints and the help of both Interpol and American authorities, police identified the victim as Elisabeth-Jane Ross of Edinburgh.

Ross, who previously volunteered with the refugee assistance group One Heart, entered Greece on June 26 and was staying in the port city of Piraeus until July 10, when she left for an unknown destination.

On Thursday, police arrested Sharif Ahmadzai, a 26-year-old Afghan national, on suspicion of robbing and murdering Ross. They seized a replica pistol and a knife at his residence.

The Afghan — a super lightweight boxer who made his way by boat to Greece in 2016 after first making stops in Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey — allegedly used Ross' bank cards to make withdrawals and used her phone to contact her friends and family in an apparent attempt to mislead them about her whereabouts and demise.

Ahmadzai, who with his Christian wife runs a refugee-support ministry, was allegedly also caught by surveillance camera leaving Ross' address and wheeling around what appears to be the same suitcase in which the victim's body was discovered.

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Afghan and Syrian migrants descend on the Greek island of Lesbos in October 2015. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

The suspect's wife, an American named Alaina Hall, is said to have reported Ahmadzai to the police after Ross was identified as the victim, reported the Independent. After becoming concerned about Ahmadzai's absence from their home on the evening of July 15, Hall — who has a child with the suspect — checked a shared location tracking app and discovered that he was at Ross' apartment, where the victim is believed to have been killed, according to the Daily Mail.

A police source told the Times (U.K.), "The testimony of the wife has been crucial. Without her and CCTV evidence, we would not have been able to find this man."

According to the now-scrubbed website for the couple's refugee support organization, Hall met Ahmadzai in 2016 when volunteering in a migrant camp.

The Afghan, whom the Hellenic Police claim has admitted to killing Ross, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Ross' body was discovered just days after the discovery of the remains of 43-year-old American mother Jamey Carney in Ireland. The prime suspect in the murder of Carney is 28-year-old Ahmad Al-Saqar, Carney's romantic partner and a Middle Eastern asylum-seeker who fled the country on a plane bound for Turkey.

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