Following lackluster GOP primary performance, Nikki Haley joins the Hudson Institute

Nikki Haley is joining the Hudson Institute as Walter P. Stern chair, the organization announced.

Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during a portion of former President Donald Trump's White House tenure, performed poorly while seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump wiped out his field of competitors and is now the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson's work is so critical," Haley said, according to a press release. "They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world."



According to the organization's website, "Hudson seeks to guide policymakers and global leaders in government and business through a robust program of publications, conferences, policy briefings, and recommendations."

Separately, Grove City College has announced the creation of a Center for Faith & Public Life and revealed that former Vice President Mike Pence will serve as Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Faith & Public Life. Pence, who served alongside Trump, mounted a GOP presidential primary bid last year but ultimately dropped it months later.

"In addition to providing thought leadership through speaking and writing, Pence will be a presence on campus, participating in events, interacting with students, and teaching a course with [Grove City College President] McNulty next year," the school noted.

