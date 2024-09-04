No crime occurred when group of illegal aliens attempted to enter school bus, sheriff's office finds

The San Diego Sheriff's Department determined that no crime was committed after a large group of illegal immigrants attempted to board a school bus carrying young children last week.



The sheriff's office told KGTV that none of the individuals forcibly stopped or entered the vehicle and therefore, no criminal charges were filed.

'It was simply a frightening situation because it was unfamiliar to us.'

However, Nicole Cardinale, whose 8-year-old son was sitting at the front of the school bus when the incident occurred, explained that she "doesn't believe the men never made a move to get on the bus," the news outlet wrote.

Last Tuesday, three illegal immigrant males walking along Highway 94 allegedly tried to stop a Jamul-Dulzura Union School District school bus, forcing the driver to go around them, KSWB-TV previously reported.

The following day, 20 individuals allegedly attempted to board another school bus along a different Jamul-Dulzura Union School District route while it was picking up children. Local reports claimed the parents at the bus stop helped the driver prevent the illegal immigrants from entering the vehicle.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Liz Bystedt noted, "Both incidents involved people either trying to stop or board a bus at a bus stop."

Cardinale called the encounter "really scary" for her son.

"[My son] said these adults — they weren't kids — had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus.] … He said there was a lot of them," she told KSWB. "It's just scary that these kids are put into this situation. If those 20 people would have gotten onto the bus and tried to take over the bus, these kids and the bus driver could have been in real danger."

She noted that the men were "standing in the doorway" of the bus.

"I'm assuming they were communicating with the driver, trying to get a ride," Cardinale said. "Why they thought it was okay to get on school bus? I know there is a language barrier, but they also [need] to have some empathy. … Those are children, and how frightened they possibly were."

The sheriff's department investigated the incident, concluding that no crime was committed.

"It is not uncommon for community volunteers and charitable organizations to provide resources in these parts of the county, some of which operate vehicles similar to school buses," the sheriff's office told KGTV.

A letter from the superintendent read, "It appears that while several individuals approached the bus, there never appeared to be any intent to take over the bus or harm anyone. At no point in time did anyone other than the students enter the bus, or even get close to entering a bus."

"It was simply a frightening situation because it was unfamiliar to us. The Sheriff's office will continue to remain vigilant to this issue and provide extra patrols along the bus routes," Bystedt added.

Border Patrol officials reported that "several were detained" for being in the United States illegally. Those individuals are facing removal processes.

