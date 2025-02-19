DHS Sec. Kristi Noem announces nationwide ad campaign for illegal aliens: 'Hunted down and deported'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced an ad campaign to warn criminal illegal aliens that they will be "hunted down and deported."

Noem made the announcement on social media and included a video ad with patriotic images mixed with footage of illegal aliens getting arrested and deported.

'This serves as a strong warning to criminal illegal aliens to not come to America.'

"I’m announcing a nationwide and international multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to leave our country NOW or face deportation with the inability to return to the US," she wrote on the X platform.

"This serves as a strong warning to criminal illegal aliens to not come to America. If they do, they will be hunted down and deported," she added.

The ads will run on digital, broadcast, and radio platforms in several countries, according to a statement on the DHS website.

"Ads will be hyper-targeted, including through social media, text message and digital to reach illegal immigrants in the interior of the United States, as well as internationally," read the statement.

Noem also thanked President Donald Trump for securing the border.

Trump made immigration enforcement a pivotal focus of his presidential campaign after years of unprecedented illegal alien crossings under the Biden administration. Illegal alien advocates have decried the effort as racist and accused the administration of acting unconstitutionally.

Noem accused "corrupt" members of the FBI of reportedly leaking information about a "large-scale" raid planned for Los Angeles by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law," she said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!