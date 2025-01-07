North Carolina counties demand full property tax payments — even for homes wiped out by Helene

Residents of several counties in North Carolina are still on the hook for the full payment of their property taxes, officials warn, even if their homes were destroyed by Hurricane Helene.

In late September, Helene battered the mountainous region of Western North Carolina and the surrounding states, causing massive floods that swept many structures away or left them in a pile of rubble. As a result, some residents remain in RVs or even tents, despite winter temperatures, as Blaze News previously reported.

Though the devastation in the area is unprecedented, state law requires property tax payments to be paid by midnight on January 6, no matter what. So county leaders say their hands are tied.

"Please be aware: North Carolina law does not allow property tax waivers or exceptions due to natural disasters," read an online statement from Buncombe County, one of those hardest hit by Helene. "Regardless of circumstances stemming from Hurricane Helene, property taxes are still due by Jan. 6. The Tax Office is here to help you figure out a plan, so please contact us as soon as possible."

Matt Van Swol, an Asheville resident who has carefully chronicled on X the underwhelming state and federal government response to Helene, was dumbfounded by the intransigence on the part of local and state leaders.

"No one should be forced to pay property taxes on a home that no longer exists. This is common sense," Van Swol wrote on Monday.

Government websites for Henderson, Jackson, Rutherford, and Transylvania Counties gave similar reminders about the January 6 deadline for property tax payments, even as many still offer links to those still needing assistance in connection with Hurricane Helene.

Additionally, most properties will still be taxed at their 2024, pre-storm value. For residents of Eastern North Carolina, which avoided the brunt of Hurricane Helene, some of those values went through the roof, resulting in a shocking 2024 tax bill.

Rumors recently spread throughout Johnson County about tax bills that jumped by as much as 75% from 2023. While the county acknowledged a 70.6% value increase countywide, it tried to quell growing concerns by noting that property taxes and property values do not increase at the same rate.

"It is important to note that a 70.6% increase in property value does not equate to a 70.6% increase in property taxes," said a county statement issued on January 6. "Tax rates for 2025 will be set by the County, districts, and municipalities in June, with tax bills expected to be mailed around August 1, 2025."

Concerns about property taxes have prompted action in neighboring Tennessee, another state hit hard by Helene. Though the tax deadline there isn't until February, lawmakers are hoping to call a special session this month to pass tax-related measures and bring some relief.

Republican state Rep. Tim Hicks supports a measure that would exempt hurricane victims from 2024 taxes. They also "won't get taxed again for those property taxes until their property is made whole again," he explained in December.

"I would think that all legislators across the state will be on board with that."

