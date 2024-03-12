North Carolina man arrested and charged after being caught recording minors at hockey game

A man in Charlotte has been charged with more than 15 counts of secret peeping, according to WJZY. John H. Cutter, 61, was reportedly caught video recording a minor in a stall at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Investigators said a father, his 11-year-old son, and his son's 12-year-old friend were at the venue to watch a Charlotte Checkers hockey game. The three arrived at the venue around 4:20 p.m. and went to the bathroom before finding their seats. The father and son waited for the friend to finish in the restroom, and that is when the father discovered a hand and what appeared to be a GoPro camera under the stall the friend was in.

After the friend was done in the restroom, the father confronted Cutter about the alleged incident. Cutter reportedly denied the allegations and walked away, per the report.

A description of Cutter was soon given to the authorities. After reviewing the surveillance footage, the authorities found that Cutter had been entering and exiting restrooms leading up to the hockey game. The report noted that he would be in the restroom for about eight minutes before exiting for four minutes, and then he would go to another restroom for about the same amount of time.

The authorities used surveillance footage to track down Cutter's vehicle and found his address. On March 7, officials showed up at Cutter's home with a warrant and took up several electronic devices, per Queen City News.

Police found seven videos on a recording device, totaling about two minutes of footage. It revealed that Cutter had recorded minors in restrooms with their genitals out.

As a result, Cutter was charged with 11 counts of felony secret peeping and three counts of misdemeanor secret peeping.

WSOC reported that some parents who live near Cutter have had to talk to their children about the dangers of being outside by themselves. One neighbor said, "It's unsettling. It makes you think about who you're living around and who you can trust."



"You cannot be alone outside by yourself. You cannot go into anybody's house," the neighbor added.

Court documents have indicated that Cutter was previously a registered sex offender for a conviction that took place in 1999, but he was taken off the registry in 2011.

