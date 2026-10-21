'Not that intoxicated': Drunk Democrat doubles down on insane remarks about Republicans

Jaime West, an Indiana Democrat running for the Fayette County Council, went viral online over a bizarre Oct. 9 candidate interview on LocalTV3.

Not only did West sloppily express loathing for Republicans and call for them to be fired in a county where President Donald Trump received 77.5% of the vote in 2024; she issued an apparent threat to her political opponents, stating, "We have guns too."

'It's trebled in the last 30 seconds.'

Following widespread speculation that West was a few cards shy of a full deck or had at least been intoxicated, the Democrat appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Monday and confirmed the latter was the case.

When asked by the British host whether she'd had a drink before her viral performance, West said, "I had a Coors Light. I had a beer."



Morgan, apparently unconvinced, asked, "One beer or —?"

Upon reflection, West said, "Maybe a couple," then noted that she had been nervous at the time about "going in a room full of Republicans."

RELATED: 'We have guns too': Democrat plumbs new depths in INSANE interview

Still not buying West's answer, Morgan said, "Jaime, here's your chance to be completely honest and transparent. How many beers did you have?"

"All right," said the Democrat, who is the registered owner of Queen Bee's Cleaning. "Three."

"It's trebled in the last 30 seconds," responded Morgan. "So do you accept you may have been a little intoxicated?"

"Not that intoxicated," she replied. "But I do know what I'm talking about."

The Democrat then claimed that she was completely sober for the interview underway.

Ben Ferguson, the co-host of "Verdict with Ted Cruz" who partook in the panel discussion with Morgan and West, later questioned the size of the Coors Lights that the Democrat had thrown back.

During the segment, Morgan afforded West an opportunity to rephrase or recant the provocative statements she gave in her candidate interview — including her suggestion that elements of MAGA are racist and dumb. Not only did West decline the offer, she doubled down on her previous statements.

West said, "No. I say it all the time. I'm not friends with them [Republicans]. I don't like them. They voted for all of this that's happening and to our country. We have a constitutional crisis!"

Ferguson, who laughed throughout the exchange, chimed in and claimed he is "now a huge advocate for candidates drinking before debates because then we might actually find out what they believe in."

In a comment to IndyStar, West said, "Given that Republicans have held control of the state for over 20 years, it is frustrating to see so many Hoosiers continue to vote against their own interests and harbor hostility toward Democrats."