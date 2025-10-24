Woman found in her home with facial chemical burns died from asphyxiation, police say

New York police say they are investigating the bizarre death of a Long Island woman by chemical burn as a homicide.

Nassau County police said they were called on a welfare check on Friday to the woman's residence on Larch Drive in Herricks at about 3:52 p.m. on Friday.

'It is bizarre. It's heartbreaking. I feel so sorry for the woman, even though I don't know her.'

Police said they found Aleena Asif unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old was found with burns to her face that were determined to be chemical in nature.

A medical examiner determined that she died from asphyxiation from the chemical.

Residents from the neighborhood in Nassau County told WABC-TV that the area is very quiet and they were shocked by the incident.

"It is bizarre. It's heartbreaking," said Danielle Palermo, a resident in the neighborhood. "I feel so sorry for the woman, even though I don't know her."

Neighbors said they rarely saw Asif outside the home, but they believe she had children.

RELATED: Body of 6-year-old girl found stuffed in a 10-gallon bucket on her mother's lawn. Police arrest girlfriend of the child's father.

"Why? Who killed her?" Barbara Capone asked. "Why? There's gotta be a story behind it."

Police said the medical examiner will conduct further testing in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking the public for any information they might have about the woman's death.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

