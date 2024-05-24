NY Gov. Hochul belittles citizens who came out to hear Trump in the Bronx, calling them 'clowns'

Thousands of Americans turned out in the South Bronx Thursday night to support former President Donald Trump and hear how he plans to reverse the perilous trends that have begun or worsened under the Biden administration.

Despite leading with the headline, "Trump bombs the Bronx," Axios acknowledged that the "sight of Trump speaking to several thousand people in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in deep blue New York is a sign of the realignment happening between the two parties."

"Trump's GOP is becoming more working class and a little more multiracial," the publication noted. "Democrats are gaining with more well-educated voters in the suburbs."

Just weeks after suggesting black children in the Bronx "don't even know what the word 'computer' is," and calling a New York Supreme Court justice an "extremist" for following the law, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul concluded on CNN's "The Lead" Thursday that the constituents of this diverse crowd of working-class Americans were "clowns."

Host Jake Tapper led into Hochul's seeming "basket of deplorables" moment by noting, "Donald Trump, former President Trump, he's holding an event shortly in the Bronx in an effort to attract voters of color, Latinos and African Americans — historically a loyal voting block for Democrats, especially African Americans."

"The truth is this is, this is a sport, this is politics of margins. What more do Democrats need to do to solidify and mobilize their base?" asked Tapper.

"Well, I'll tell you what won't make a difference at all Jake and that is for Donald Trump to be the ringleader and invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx," said Hochul. "New York will never, ever support Donald Trump for president. We know him better than anyone and that means we understand what he's all about is just for himself. So this state will go solidly behind Joe Biden for president as it has in the past."

'Biden only leads Trump — whose negative favorability rating is not much worse than Biden's — by a 'narrow' nine points.'

Trump only nabbed 16% of the vote in the borough and 37.8% of the vote in the state in 2020 — a state that has not thrown its support behind a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan — yet he assured the enthusiastic crowd, "We're going to win New York," and implored them to vote in numbers "too big to rig."

A Wednesday Siena Poll indicated that the delta is no longer insurmountable: Biden only leads Trump in New York 47-38%.

“In a state that hasn't voted for the GOP candidate for president since Ronald Reagan 40 years ago, and where Democrats hold a 26-point enrollment advantage over Republicans, Biden only leads Trump — whose negative favorability rating is not much worse than Biden's — by a 'narrow' nine points," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

"While 18% of Democrats support Trump, only 9% of Republicans support Biden, and independents are evenly divided, 37-37%," continued Greenberg. "There is only a small gender gap as Biden leads with men by five points and with women by 12 points."

In other words, the so-called ringleader's tent is more populous than Hochul may like to think.

Hochul told Tapper, "So, if he wants to spend his time doing these made-up fake rallies and pretending there is support here, be my guest because while you're doing that, Donald Trump, Joe Biden's out there on the other side, making sure he is delivering for Americans. And so go ahead, spend all the time you want in New York because we'll be with Joe Biden, and Joe Biden is out there winning over the rest of the battleground states."

Biden is currently failing to win over the rest of the battleground states.

'Right now, this election is about President Biden's economic record and America's economic future.'

A Cook Political Report survey released Thursday indicated that in a horse race including third-party candidates, Trump is leading Biden in Arizona by 4 points, in Georgia by 4 points, in Michigan by 3 points, in Nevada by 8 points, in North Carolina by 8 points, and in Biden's home state of Pennsylvania by 3 points. The two are presently tied in Wisconsin.

In terms of a head-to-head, Trump is leading Biden by 1 point in Arizona, 3 points in Georgia, 2 points in Michigan, 9 points in Nevada, 7 points in North Carolina, and 3 points in Pennsylvania. Again, in a head-to-head they are dead even in Wisconsin.

"Right now, this election is about President Biden's economic record and America's economic future," said GS Strategy Group president Greg Strimple. "When it comes to who voters trust to move the economy forward, Trump is in the driver's seat."

While abortion remains an animating issue for Democrats, the pollsters indicated Biden's advantage on the issue isn't enough to "offset Trump's overall strength on bringing down the cost of living."

Watch the full rally here:

