Cops hunting for man who launched flammable liquid attack on group of people in NYC subway

The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who was caught on video launching a flammable liquid attack on a group of people standing on a New York City subway platform last month.

The eye-opening incident happened in the West 28th Street subway station at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 5, the NYPD said on Wednesday.

The flammable liquid attack happened on the southbound No. 1 train platform in Manhattan.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the suspect holding two flaming cans while standing at a turnstile. He is seen shouting at a group of people.

Police said the man then hurled the flaming cans at the group of people. The man then fled the crime scene.

Investigators said the targets of the flaming containers did not know the man and the attack was unprovoked.

Fortunately, there were no injuries from the attack.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the subway attack suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s and standing approximately six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black pants, and black sandals.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the suspect or the attack to contact police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The attack is one of many that have marred New York City's subways. The crime has been so rampant that New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul decided earlier this month to deploy 750 National Guardsmen to New York City subway systems to combat the surge of crime.

On Thursday, a NYC man shot another in the head in self-defense on the subway during a fight. The shooter is likely not to face any charges, according to authorities.

Man randomly throws cans of fire at strangers in NYC subway station: Police | NBC New York www.youtube.com

