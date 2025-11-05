Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
Obama-endorsed Democrat wins NJ governor race amid polling station bomb threats
November 04, 2025
'This current administration has failed.'
Democrat candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill was elected to serve as New Jersey governor Tuesday night, defeating Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli.
Sherrill narrowly won with 56.9% of the vote, while Ciattarelli secured 42.5%, according to the Associated Press. Although Trump made strides in New Jersey during the 2024 election, his popularity did not translate to other Republican candidates in the state.
Leading up to the election, Ciattarelli managed to close a nearly double-digit polling Democrat advantage into low-single-digit race. Despite Ciattarelli's growing momentum in the final weeks of his campaign, the Republican lost his third bid for governor of the Garden State.
Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The morning of the election, multiple bomb threats were made across seven counties, disrupting voters at various poll sites, including five counties with the largest numbers of registered voters. Despite the threats, law enforcement did not find any devices, and an arrest was made in connection with the threats.
Voting resumed safely in the state following the threats, and residents eventually elected the New Jersey Democrat to helm the state.
While Ciattarelli ran with a key endorsement from President Donald Trump, the Republican also secured the support of many local Democrats, including Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto, who changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in the same announcement.
Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images
“It’s not just Republicans who are crying out for change,” Ciattarelli told a crowd following Garnto's endorsement. “It’s unaffiliated, independent voters and, yes, even moderate Democrats who’ve come to the realization that this current administration has failed.”
Sherill also secured a high-profile endorsement from former President Barack Obama, who praised her "integrity, grit, and commitment to service."
