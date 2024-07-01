Ocasio-Cortez promises to file for impeachment against Supreme Court justices after decision on Trump immunity

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) of New York accused the U.S. Supreme Court of corruption and promised to file articles of impeachment after the court's decision on presidential immunity.

The court said Monday that former President Donald Trump did have some form of presidential immunity for official acts but not for those acts that could be classified as unofficial.

'The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.'

“Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," read the majority decision. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

The 6-3 decision was split along ideological lines.

Democrats and others critical of Trump were incensed at the decision and accused the court of being biased in favor of the former president. Among the most histrionic of voices was Ocasio-Cortez.

"The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy," she wrote on her official social media account.

"It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture," she added. "I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) of Minnesota responded in support of Ocasio-Cortez.

"It’s time, let’s get it done!" she posted on social media.

Ocasio-Cortez had previously said that Justice Clarence Thomas should be impeached over accusations of alleged bribery, but she admitted that it would be nearly impossible with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives.

While Trump proclaimed it a "BIG WIN" for the Constitution and for Democracy, others noted that the ruling found that no court had set forth the manner to distinguish an official act of the president from an unofficial act.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent that the ruling had inappropriately given Trump all immunity he asked for and more.

"It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law," wrote Soyomayor in part. "Because our Constitution does not shield a former President from answering for criminal and treasonous acts, I dissent."

