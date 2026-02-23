Ocasio-Cortez blames Trump for her embarrassing meltdown at Munich meeting

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is still on the defensive after a humiliating performance at the Munich Security Conference.

The far-left firebrand was thoroughly ridiculed over a rambling non-response she made to an important question about current events and U.S. foreign policy.



She offered a bizarre justification in a video on her Instagram account and tried to blame President Donald Trump in response to the criticism.

"If you think that I don't understand foreign policy because out of hours of discourse about international affairs, I pause to think about one of the most sensitive geopolitical issues that currently exist on Earth," Ocasio-Cortez said, "I'm afraid the issue's not my understanding, but rather the problem is perhaps you've gotten adjusted to a president that never thinks before he speaks and doesn't care about the implications of his words before he speaks on matters like these."

Both the president and Vice President JD Vance have mocked Ocasio-Cortez over the gaffe.

"After the president said that I was so smart," Vance said Thursday, "and that I didn't want to repeat our congresswoman who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich — now I'm tempted, sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras. And maybe they'll say nice things about me like they do about Congresswoman Cortez!"

Ocasio-Cortez was asked at the global conference to explain what the U.S. should do if China invaded Taiwan, a contentious possibility that many believe could become reality soon.

"Um, you know, I think that this is such a, you know, I think that this is a, um, this is of course a very long-standing policy of the United States," she stammered while pausing numerous times. "And I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point."

Many outlets noted that Ocasio-Cortez is widely considered to be trying to expand her name recognition in order to run for even higher office, including the presidency. She denied the suspicion after her embarrassing gaffe.

"Everyone's got this story wrong, that this is about me running for president," she said to the New York Times.

"I could give — whatever about that, to be honest," she added.

