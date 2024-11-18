Ocasio-Cortez denies scrubbing her profile pronouns over the election and offers bizarre excuse

Critics of democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called her out for scrubbing her preferred pronouns from her profile, but she is denying any political motivation for the decision.

Among those who pointed out the change was the popular Libs of TikTok account, which posted a screenshot of her account with the "she/her" designation and a later screenshot without them.

'The whole "story" of removing pronouns after the election is fake.'

Some took it to mean that Ocasio-Cortez was quietly pulling back from supporting the extremist LGBTQ+ agenda after the disastrous election results. Others mocked her for appearing to betray the cause.

On Saturday, she denied the allegations in a post on social media and offered another explanation.

"The whole 'story' of removing pronouns after the election is fake. It happened a long time ago after the SCOTUS Twitter ruling meant I had to add the 'personal acct' disclosure," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

"There weren’t enough chars so I had to swap the end. You can run the timeline to see for yourself," she added.

The controversy only further highlighted recent criticism from the left that Ocasio-Cortez was slowly moving away from the far left and trying to join the centrist establishment of the party in order to seek more power and influence. In October, the Democratic Socialists of America said they were planning to vote on censuring her because she hadn't been sufficiently anti-Israel in her congressional voting record.

Some have also blamed the spectacular loss for the Democrats in the election on transgender issues that peeled away support from moderate and centrist voters.

