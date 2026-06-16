Ohio police chief faces 280 years in prison for DOZENS of charges related to sex with a minor

The police chief of a small Ohio village was arrested on Thursday over child sex assault allegations from his time as a teacher and Young Marines instructor.

Chad Essert, 44, of Blanchester was indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury on 56 third-degree felony counts of sexual battery and 14 third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

'It takes tremendous courage for a victim to come forward, especially when the accused wears a badge and holds a position of authority.'

Essert allegedly committed the crimes between 2005 and 2010 during the time he was a teacher at a Sharonville school, according to a press release from the Clermount County Sheriff's Office. He later became the police chief of Bethel.

Prosecutors said the victim was one of Essert's students.

The incidents of abuse occurred at numerous locations in Clermont and Hamilton County, according to prosecutors.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Investigations Section took Essert into custody in Seminole, Florida. He is awaiting extradition to Clermont County.

The mayor of Bethel said he's working to have Essert fired from this position.

"Chief Essert should no longer lead the Bethel Police Department. I intend to initiate the statutory process to remove Chief Essert from employment with the Village of Bethel," reads a statement from Mayor Jay Noble.

Essert faces a maximum penalty of 280 years in prison if he's convicted on all charges.

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"It takes tremendous courage for a victim to come forward, especially when the accused wears a badge and holds a position of authority," reads a statement from Sheriff Chris Stratton.

"Today's indictment demonstrates that no one is above the law," he added. "Every victim deserves to be heard, and every allegation will be thoroughly investigated and pursued in accordance with the law."

Bethel is a village of about 2,600 residents located in southeast Ohio.

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