'Our God-given rights': Blaze Media documentary shows trucker convoy to border motivated by faith

Once again, Blaze Originals, a series of Blaze Media documentaries, takes a deep dive into a story that's shaping the nation. This time, in "Texas vs. The Feds," researcher Jason Buttrill meets up with the trucker convoy, motivated by their love of God and country, to protest the invasion of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Those Americans who joined the trucker convoy last month came from all parts of the country and from all walks of life, the episode reveals, but all seemed united by their Christian faith. Groups still en route to the border gathered for prayer before heading out for a day of driving and then closed the day's journey with a group prayer as well. The bus that Buttrill rode for a while was even emblazoned with passages from Scripture.

"We hold firmly the word of God in our hands," Joshua Machias, cofounder of Veterans for Trump, told Buttrill, "as we walk around and communicate to the truckers the need for the Holy Bible and share the good news of Jesus Christ."

Robert Agee, one of the organizers of the trucker convoy, added that the focus on God was what made the truckers and their message so "powerful." "[The mainstream media] is scared of this," Agee said. "They're scared of this because there's nothing more powerful than a group of people coming together in corporate prayer."

"They're calling upon the name of the Lord to fight the battle for us," he continued. "And I think that frightens them."

The truckers did find their fair share of angry naysayers. Across the street from a scheduled convoy rally at a ranch in Quemado, Texas, agitators blew whistles and shouted hateful messages into bullhorns. Some supported BLM, and at least one person carried a sign that read, "Got Aids Yet?"

The media likewise tried to smear the convoy as right-wing zealots, mockingly labeling them the Army of God. But most of the truckers embraced the title. "Anybody that's ever been to Sunday school understands what [Army of God] means," leader Lt. Col. Pete Chambers told a group of truckers, who cheered in reply. "That's not a club or an organization on this planet. That is from above, and I'm proud to say it, and I will never back down."

Though many of the convoy participants wore gear and waved flags showing their support for former President Donald Trump, they looked to God as the source of their blessings as Americans. "I've got one word [for] why I'm here," one trucker told Buttrill, "and that's Jesus."

"That's what it's all about, folks, right there," said a woman, holding a copy of the U.S. Constitution, "our God-given rights put down on paper."

