Pennsylvania county will remove drop boxes for November election to prevent fraud

Election officials in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, canceled the use of drop boxes for the election out of a concern for security and financial cost.

Luzerne County manager Romilda Crocamo announced the decision Wednesday and argued that security as well as financial concerns necessitated their removal.

“While I recognize that drop boxes can provide alternative means for voters to cast their ballots, I must prioritize the safety and security of our community in the current political climate,” said Crocamo.

The Times Leader reported that the county had been providing four drop boxes for voters.

Crocamo visited one site and documented the problems with the drop box.

“Although the venue is attractive, the drop box is situated in a vestibule with an outer door that remains open 24 hours a day. Furthermore, there is no personnel stationed nearby to monitor the second entry door that requires a passcode,” Crocamo said of the drop box on a site owned by the Luzerne County Housing Authority.

“This lack of oversight raises significant concerns about the potential for unauthorized access and misuse," she added.

Crocamo admitted she was “particularly concerned about the potential for illegal activities, such as individuals depositing multiple ballots.”

While the drop boxes are shut down, voters can still drop off their mail-in ballots at locations where election monitors can watch for multiple ballots. Pennsylvania law says voters must return their own ballots, with some exceptions for the disabled.

Crocamo said the chairwoman of the election board reviewed her plan and supported it.

“In conclusion, I believe this decision is in the best interest of our community,” she concluded. “I appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate these complex issues during these complex times. Together, we can ensure a safe and secure voting experience for all.”

In the 2020 presidential election, the Trump-Pence Republican ticket won Luzerne County by about 12K votes over the Biden-Harris Democratic ticket, or 56.6% to 42.3%.

