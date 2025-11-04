Pair of punks caught on video chucking chair at cops — hitting one in back of head — during Domino's Pizza brawl: Police

Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, said two males were caught on video throwing a chair at officers — hitting one in the back of the head — during an early Saturday morning brawl inside a Domino's Pizza store.

Police said after officers responded to the large fight around 2:44 a.m. and were making arrests, two black males — one wearing a gray jacket and the other a light blue sweatshirt — "picked up a chair and threw it at our officers, striking one of them in the back of the head. Not only was this intentional, they found it extremely hysterical while they ran from the scene."

'Out of nowhere I looked to my left, [and] there's a chair just flying right down this hallway.'

WTXF-TV reported that the officer who was hit was treated at the scene and is expected to recover.

While police said in their original Facebook post that "we need your help in identifying them," a Monday afternoon update indicates that suspects have been identified.

However, surveillance video showing the brawl — including the moment the chair was thrown — is no longer on the police department's Facebook post. Also no longer visible on the post are the four still images of the two suspects.

Police did indicate in their 1:30 p.m. Monday update that a "news release will be made available when feasible."

A Domino's employee interviewed at the scene told WTXF that "there was so much chaos up there ... just a bunch of people, like, throwing punches at each other, even at my co-workers. ... I saw ... one girl turn around and just deck another girl in the face. Out of nowhere I looked to my left, [and] there's a chair just flying right down this hallway."

Glassboro is about 40 minutes south of Philadelphia. The station added that the Domino's Pizza store is located near Rowan University, which also is in Glassboro.

As you might expect, a number of reactions to the incident weren't exactly sympathetic to the brawlers and chair throwers. To wit:

"These MFs need an old-school ass whooping," one commenter wrote. "Maybe I am better off out the game now. S**t is ridiculous nowadays."

"Time to get rid of no bail and minimum prison sentences," another user said, adding that it's the "only way you're gonna cut it out — or at least cut it down."

"They should all be arrested and charged!!" another commenter declared. "The ones standing around watching and recording are no better than the others."

"This is disgusting," another user opined. "Absolute animals that need to be locked up."

