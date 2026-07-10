'Islamophobia': Pakistan-born MP attacks Restore colleague for exposing Muslim rape gangs to Joe Rogan

Rupert Lowe, the Restore Britain leader who unveiled the stomach-churning "Rape Gang Inquiry Report" last month, spoke to podcaster Joe Rogan in an interview released on Wednesday about the mass rape of young white girls in the United Kingdom by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs.

Lowe also highlighted the U.K.'s problem with parallel Islamic legal systems operating in the U.K. and their apparent tolerance by British authorities who are sensitive to the "Muslim bloc vote."

'They will all be banned on day one.'

Afzal Khan, a Pakistan-born Labour member of parliament who previously served as parliamentary chair for the Labour Muslim Network, melted down publicly over this illuminating interview.

Rather than engage with Lowe's commentary, Khan sought the regulation and possible punishment of his colleague's free speech by submitting a complaint to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, which is responsible for investigating alleged breaches of House of Commons Code of Conduct and Registers.

Khan wrote in a Thursday letter to Commissioner Daniel Greenberg that "on 8th July, Rupert Lowe MP appeared on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, in which he claimed that parallel Sharia courts are tolerated within the U.K. judicial system. This is not only a flagrant lie but is deeply inflammatory and fuels Islamophobia."

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L-R: Mary Turner/Bloomberg/Getty Images; Carmen Mandato/Getty Images (R)

While the British government officially rejects the idea that Sharia law and Sharia councils have any legal authority in the isles, lawmakers have for years expressed concerns that the councils are forming a parallel legal system.

According to a 2019 parliamentary brief, Sharia courts have existed in the United Kingdom since the 1980s. By 2012, there were at least 30 major Sharia courts in England. According to a 2018 independent review commissioned by the Home Office, the number of Sharia courts in England and Wales is as high as 85.

The 2018 review found that many Muslims couples were not civilly registering their marriages with the appropriate authorities and were therefore reliant on this parallel legal system for resolving marital disputes and securing religious divorces.

The report also found that these Islamic courts engaged in discriminatory practices and that some of the councils inappropriately questioned women, pressured individuals into making financial concessions to obtain a divorce, and in some cases failed to refer domestic violence or child abuse to the police or real courts.

Despite identifying various problems with the parallel legal system, the report effectively recommended tolerance, stating, "We consider the closure of Sharia councils is not a viable option."

Khan — who recognized in his letter that Sharia councils exist in the U.K. and that they adjudicate religious divorces and "may also give verdicts on other aspects of day-to-day life for Muslims" — made clear that he resents more than just Lowe's remarks about the Sharia court system.

The Pakistani native complained to the commissioner that the "Rape Gang Inquiry Report" commissioned by Lowe claimed "that 'Muslim' gangs are to blame for child sexual abuse in Britain" and "that 'at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture' primarily by Pakistani Muslim men since mass immigration began in the 1950s."

Khan suggested that such claims were unfounded and were "Islamophobic."

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L-R: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images; Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

After leaning on an Al Jazeera commentator's characterization of Lowe as a neo-Nazi, Khan returned to the matter at hand, claiming that Lowe's appearance on Rogan's podcast was "extremely problematic" — especially since Rogan previously "failed to counter [Vice President JD] Vance's 'sort of joke' that the U.K. is heading towards being 'the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons.'"

'These are barbaric, medieval and backward Islamic practices that have no place in our country.'

Khan closed his complaint by suggesting his Oxford-born colleague's "words and actions create a hostile working environment, particularly for Muslim MPs," and that Lowe's supposed "rampant racism" warrants an investigation.

Lowe responded to Khan on Friday by sardonically thanking Khan for reporting him to the parliamentary authorities over his appearance on Rogan's show, the rape gang inquiry, and his criticism of Sharia courts, the burqa, and halal slaughter.

The Englishman claimed that "these are barbaric, medieval and backward Islamic practices that have no place in our country. When Restore Britain gains power, they will all be banned on day one. It will be glorious."

In addition to forwarding the report and Restore Britain's mass deportation plan to Khan, Lowe told the Pakistani native, "If you have an issue with my politics — please come directly to me for an adult discussion, rather than running to the authorities in an attempt to censor my views which are held by a large majority of the British complaint."

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