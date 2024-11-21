Parents attack female middle school deputy, steal her taser, bodycam video shows. Sheriff reacts with profanity-laced tirade.

A Florida man and his wife were arrested Tuesday after they attacked a female school resource deputy, authorities said, citing police bodycam footage.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that two parents — 46-year-old Jorge Rivera and 45-year-old Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino — assaulted the deputy at Deltona Middle School on Tuesday morning.

'To be clear, the only piece of s**t in that video is the mother and father. They're the pieces of s**t.'

The confrontation purportedly stemmed from the couple's 11-year-old son getting into a physical altercation with a girl. The parents went to the school to protest a battery charge against their son that resulted in a civil citation, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told WESH-TV.

According to the bodycam video, the parents confronted the school resource deputy for accusing their son of being the "primary aggressor" in the incident with the girl.

Video shows Rivera responding, "You failed a kid. You’re failing kids right here. We’re not talking about us because believe me, if it were about the adults we could solve this a whole different level. We are talking about kids."

A visibly agitated Rivera told the school resource deputy, "Why are you so worthless? Do you feel proud that you are this worthless, lady? Shut the f*** up because I pay your salary, you dumb b***h!"

"You are a worthless piece of s**t," Rivera told the female law enforcement officer.

The wife unsuccessfully attempted to get her husband to calm down.

Deputy Julia Curtin asked the parents to leave her office at the school.

Rivera is seen on bodycam video in a school hallway putting his hand in the deputy's face.

Suddenly, Iturrino is seen physically confronting the officer, and video shows Rivera jumping into the fracas.

The officer draws her taser, but Rivera apparently punches the deputy in the head, knocking her to the ground. He then rips the deputy's taser from her hand.

A school employee tries to stop Rivera from using the taser.

Deputy Curtin draws her gun and yells: "Put it down right f***ing now! Put your hands behind your f***ing back now!"

Rivera is seen dropping the taser, and the deputy arrests Rivera and Iturrino.

According to jail records, both parents were charged with resisting arrest with violence, trespass on school property after warning, and disputing a school function. Rivera was hit with charges of grand theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, and assault or battery on specified officials or employees.

Iturrino bonded out of jail Tuesday night, WESH-TV reported. In an ironic twist, Iturrino is a pre-K teacher at Spirit Elementary School in Deltona, according to the school's website. WESH said she's been suspended.

Rivera appeared before a judge Wednesday, WESH said, adding that his bail was set at $42,000.

Chitwood blasted the parents in a profanity-laced press conference Wednesday.

'In training, if you lose your taser, you automatically transition to your firearm. If you take a deputy’s taser, you can almost expect to get shot.'

Chitwood claimed the parents' son "bullied and shoved a little girl." He said that the parents were questioning the deputy as to why the girl had not been disciplined in the altercation.

The sheriff played the video clip of Rivera calling the deputy a "worthless piece of s**t."

Chitwood lambasted the parents, "To be clear, the only piece of s**t in that video is the mother and father. They're the pieces of s**t."

He continued, "They attacked my deputy; she suffered a concussion."

Chitwood declared that Iturrino "deserves to be fired" from her teaching job for her role in the alleged assault of the deputy.

"I'm not gonna have pieces of s**t like that come in and attack a deputy doing their job and not expect that they're not going to be held accountable for that," Chitwood proclaimed.

The sheriff noted, "To say I’m furious is beyond. There's no reason I got a deputy home with a concussion for something so goddamn trivial." He said the deputy will be on bed rest for four days, WESH reported.

Chitwood pointed out, "In training, if you lose your taser, you automatically transition to your firearm. If you take a deputy’s taser, you can almost expect to get shot. ... Thank God that’s not what happened in these close grounds."

What's more, Chitwood said the battery charge for the couple's son was not a criminal charge but a civil citation, according to WESH.

"You go before the judge," Chitwood said, according to WESH. "The judge looks at the evidence, and then a judge would impose sanctions, whether it's counseling, community service, whatever it is, and then the whole thing goes away."

Content warning: Language:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here.