Patriotic company gives free red, white, and blue upgrade to kid who fought school to fly American flag on his pickup truck

Blaze News readers likely recall last week's inspiring story about an Indiana high school student who battled his school for the right to fly an American flag on the back of his pickup truck — and won the fight.

Well, a patriotic outfit in Cincinnati caught wind of Cameron Blasek's dust-up with East Central High School in St. Leon and offered the stand-up senior a free upgrade to his truck — right in line with his heartfelt feelings about America.

GCI Digital Imaging applied a new custom wrap to his ride that features the stars and stripes and a red, white, and blue color scheme, WXIX-TV reported.

“I’m pretty happy that now I get to pull up to school in this thing, and I am happy to show off this American pride that I’ve been shown,” Blasek told the station.

The company provided photos to WXIX anchor Tricia Macke showing Cameron's truck undergoing its patriotic makeover along with a video of it being hauled on a flatbed back to its proud owner.



“We did it because we are proud Americans that believe that Cameron did exactly what needs to be done, stand up for our freedoms,” GCI Digital Imaging owner TJ Bedacht added to WXIX.

As Blaze News previously reported, it all started when a vice principal and counselor told Cameron to remove the flag from his truck.

His response?

"I said, 'It's not happening.' I told them it would be there all day today and first thing in the morning tomorrow, too. Then they said, 'If you don't take it down, you are getting written up for insubordination.' Then they said, 'We could go to the office and talk about it more' if I would like," Cameron told news outlet the 765.

A day later, nearly two dozen other students showed up with flags attached to their vehicles, and Cameron was called to the principal's office. The plucky student said he was told that "the school has a right to request that I remove the flag. I pretty much told him, 'Well, you are just asking me to, but I don't have to.'"

With that, the powers that be backed down, and the principal sent a letter to parents saying the school encourages "expressions of patriotism and pride in our nation among our students and staff."

"After careful consideration and in recognition of the importance of the U.S. flag as a symbol of unity and national identity, I am pleased to inform you that we are allowing the display of the U.S. Flag by students in the East Central parking lot. I understand the significance of this symbol and the pride it instills in our students, teachers, and the entire school community. I share this pride," the letter said.

Cameron — who said he's thinking about joining the U.S. military after high school — noted that "men and women fought and lost their lives for me and others to have the right to fly that flag in our front yard and our trucks. I respect and appreciate those heroes for that. I also believe it's one of my rights as an American to fly that flag, as it says in my First Amendment right."

