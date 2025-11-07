AG Paxton sues Texas school district for refusing to display Ten Commandments in classrooms

A Houston-area school district is facing a lawsuit after refusing to display the Ten Commandments in its classrooms as ordered by a new state law.

Attorney General Paxton announced the lawsuit in a press release on Friday after the Galveston Independent School Board voted to delay displaying the posters until legal challenges were decided in court.

'There is no valid legal basis to prevent Texas schools from honoring a foundational framework of our laws.'

"America is a Christian nation, and it is imperative that we display the very values and timeless truths that have historically guided the success of our country,” said Paxton. “By refusing to follow the law, Galveston ISD chose to both blatantly ignore the legislature and also ignore the legal and moral heritage of our nation."

Paxton is asking a court for an injunction to force the district to comply with the law. The law was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) earlier this year and went into effect on Sept. 1.

The law is being challenged by various lawsuits. It is expected to make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The school district released a statement saying its offices were closed Friday but that it would "evaluate" the statement from Paxton next week.

"We will closely monitor any possible litigation and consult with our legal counsel before making further decisions," the district said. "In the meantime, our focus remains on elevating instruction, valuing a respectful culture, and promoting a safe environment for students and staff."

RELATED: Leftists lose it after Louisiana becomes first state to require Ten Commandments in every classroom

Paxton precluded arguments based on the idea of separation of church and state.

"There is no valid legal basis to prevent Texas schools from honoring a foundational framework of our laws, especially under the misconception that a ‘separation of church and state’ phrase appears in the Constitution," he wrote. "It does not."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!