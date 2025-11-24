Pentagon says court-martial possible for Sen. Mark Kelly after Trump calls him a 'traitor' for 'seditious' video

The Department of War issued a statement Monday announcing an investigation into Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona after he made comments advising military members against carrying out allegedly unlawful orders from the president.

Several Democrats participated in a video calling on U.S. military members to refuse to follow unlawful orders, and the president slammed them Saturday in a post on social media. Kelly is a retired Navy captain.

'It was sedition at the highest level, and sedition is a major crime. There can be no other interpretation of what they said!'

"The traitors that told the military to disobey my orders should be in jail right now, not roaming the fake news networks trying to explain what they said was OK," President Donald Trump wrote in all caps.

"It was sedition at the highest level, and sedition is a major crime. There can be no other interpretation of what they said!" he added.

He also suggested that they should be hanged for their "seditious behavior," but the White House walked back those comments.

On Monday, the Pentagon said Kelly was under investigation.

"The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures," the statement reads.

"All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order," the DOW statement added.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, one of the Democrats who participated in the video, said police responded to her home over a bomb threat. She said she was not at home at the time.

Kelly responded on social media to the Pentagon statement.

"If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won't work," he wrote. "I've given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution."

A Blaze News request for comment to Kelly's office was not immediately answered.

"This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality," the statement from the Pentagon continued. "Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings."

