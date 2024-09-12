Severed pig's head left on family's doorstep; police investigating incident as potential hate crime

California police say they're investigating a disturbing incident involving a severed pig's head as a potential hate crime.

The family said they found the head Monday morning outside their home on Naponee Court in Natomas, near Sacramento. The homeowner spoke to KCRA-TV about the incident.

"It's kind of intimidating, disturbing, and a bit frightening," said the man who did not want to be publicly identified.

He and his wife were leaving for work when they discovered the pig's head.

"The head was positioned pointing to the door, and it had a nail on its nose, with what looked like blood all over it," he said.

They called the Sacramento Police Department immediately. Surveillance video obtained by KCRA showed a hooded person putting the pig's head at their door around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The culprit was wearing a mask and a baseball cap, according to a KTXL-TV video.

The family says they have lived at the home for 20 years. KCRA said several neighbors came by to console the family over the incident.

"Why would somebody take so much time in the middle of the night to go ahead and do this?" the homeowner asked. "To what end? And what was the purpose of it? You know, sometimes you can rationalize with these people, but I'd like to understand why."

Sacramento police said they took a hate crime report from the family and are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect.

The interview with the homeowner can be viewed on KCRA's video report on YouTube.

