'Shocks the conscience': New Planned Parenthood report shows how many abortions provided while receiving taxpayer money

Planned Parenthood is performing a record number of abortions.

This week, Planned Parenthood released its 2022–2023 annual report disclosing data on services provided for the year 2021–2022. In just that single year, Planned Parenthood ended the lives of 392,715 unborn children through abortion, or an average of approximately 1,076 unborn children per day.

Planned Parenthood abortions, then, are the fourth-leading cause of death in the U.S. for that year, behind only heart disease, cancer, and COVID-related deaths.

The organization described its efforts as "a year of moving mountains."

The number of abortions in 2021–2022 is an increase of more than 18,000 compared to the previous year. That increase came despite the fact that Planned Parenthood saw fewer patients in the reported year — more than 80,000 fewer in 2021–2022 compared to 2020–2021. The organization also performed fewer Pap smears and breast exams and distributed fewer contraceptives.

But what about adoptions? Planned Parenthood only made 1,721 adoption referrals for the reported year — or about one per 228 abortions.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood reported receiving nearly $700 million in revenue from the government in the form of reimbursements and grants. That equates to one-third of Planned Parenthood's total revenue.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said the report "shocks the conscience."

"Planned Parenthood's business is abortion, abortion and more abortion," Dannenfelser explained. "Just like their hero Margaret Sanger, their ‘solution’ to the struggle of families to keep their heads above water is to kill their children and let the abortion industry rake in record profits."

Michael New, an assistant professor at Catholic University and scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, said the annual report debunks Planned Parenthood's public-relations narrative that it is a health care organization.

New wrote in National Review:

Planned Parenthood wants to be viewed as a health-care provider and not an abortion clinic. Their spokespeople frequently cite the misleading statistic that abortion represents only 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services. However, these annual reports provide a much different — and more much accurate — narrative. Planned Parenthood continues to perform more abortions while providing fewer health-care services. This is helpful information as pro-lifers continue our efforts to defund Planned Parenthood at both the state and the federal levels.

