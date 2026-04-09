'Massive betrayal': Mike Johnson reportedly looking to let ban on Planned Parenthood funds expire

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana is going to allow federal funding to flow once again to Planned Parenthood after a one-year ban, according to the Washington Examiner.

Pro-life groups are trying to keep the ban on Medicaid funds to the abortion provider when it expires on July 4.

'Defending the right to life is fundamental and something all Republicans should fight for.'

Johnson passed a two-year ban on funds through the House last year, but it was reduced in reconciliation to one year in order to pass the Senate.

Now it appears that the reconciliation process will kill the ban altogether.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) responded on social media by calling on Johnson and other Republicans to reconsider the decision.

"I strongly supported defunding Planned Parenthood in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act and have championed provisions to ensure federal tax dollars aren't funding abortions throughout my career," he wrote. "Defending the right to life is fundamental and something all Republicans should fight for."

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri also registered his disappointment.

"This would be a massive betrayal," he wrote on social media. "Under no circumstance can Planned Parenthood be allowed to get taxpayer money for their abortions and gender transition insanity. Period."

RELATED: 'Fraud ... for abortion'? Vance announces probe into Planned Parenthood's $88M taxpayer-funded loans at March for Life

A Planned Parenthood report said it provided 434,450 abortions last year, the highest number recorded for the organization.

The Live Action pro-life organization said that worked out to about one child aborted every 73 seconds in the U.S.

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