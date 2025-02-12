Police video shows teen stabbing cop, who survives; chief says if wound were an inch over, it would be a 'different story'

A teenager last week was caught on police video stabbing an officer, who survived the attack. The chief of the Virginia department said Tuesday that if the stab wound had been an inch to the right, it would have been a "different story."

Just after 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3, officers responded to the 12800 block of Fair Lakes Parkway in Fair Lakes for a suspicious event, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

It was reported that an unknown caller made statements to the police dispatch center that he had killed two people, police said, adding that the claim was later determined to be false.

While investigating the incident, the suspect — a 16-year-old male — ran toward an officer and immediately began assaulting him, police said.

During the assault, the teen stabbed the officer once in the upper body with a knife and was then taken into custody, police said.

Police Chief Kevin Davis told WRC-TV that no weapons were used on the suspect.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, police said, adding that it was determined that the stabbing suspect was the individual who called police dispatch with the false claim.

Detectives from the department's Major Crimes Bureau have charged the 16-year-old with malicious wounding, and he was in custody, police said. Davis added to WRC that the teen is not being charged as an adult.

Davis also told WRC in a Tuesday follow-up interview that things could have been a lot worse for the wounded officer — a six-year veteran who's engaged to another officer on the force.

"The 16-year-old was just swinging that knife," Davis told the station, adding that "if there is a perfect place to be stabbed — if that is a thing — it went in his torso above his vest and under his arm, and it went into muscle, thankfully. Another inch to the right, it would have been a different story."

You can view police video of the attack below:

