Previously deported illegal alien stabs teen girl at a baseball game in the random attack: Police

An illegal immigrant was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he was accused of randomly attacking a 14-year-old girl at a baseball game in Lowell, Indiana.



The Lake County Sheriff’s Department apprehended 26-year-old Dimas Gabriel Yanez over the weekend after an extensive manhunt, WMAQ-TV reported.

'Just started swinging it on her.'

Early Sunday morning, a teenage girl attending her brother’s baseball game was allegedly stabbed by Gabriel Yanez. The suspect also reportedly attempted to stab the teenager’s mother when she tried to intervene in the assault.

Matthew Ramian, the coach of the baseball team that was playing when the stabbing occurred, told WLS-TV, “He just jumped on her and pushed her over, smashed her umbrella over. And then proceeded to pull out, what I called a bowie knife or like a big 16-, 18-inch knife, and just started swinging it on her.”

According to Ramian, several fathers attending the game chased after the suspect, who fled on foot following the stabbing. However, they lost track of him.

The sheriff’s department stated that the suspect ran into a wooded area behind a residential community. Multiple agencies aided in the manhunt, which included K-9 and aviation units. Law enforcement officials ultimately located the suspect in a cornfield and placed him under arrest. Authorities believe that, right before his arrest, he attempted to cut his hair to change his appearance.

The girl sustained injuries to her hand and was treated at a hospital before being released the following day. No other injuries were reported as a result of the random violent attack.

Gabriel Yanez, a Honduran national, was previously deported from the United States in 2018, according to police. He later re-entered the country illegally.

Law enforcement officials believe he may have been involved in other criminal activity across the U.S. since he unlawfully returned.

Local authorities notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about the arrest.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R), who has been tough on illegal immigration matters, has filed lawsuits against nearby “sanctuary” jurisdictions for providing a “safe harbor to illegal aliens, against state law.” One of those jurisdictions, East Chicago, repealed its “Welcoming City Ordinance” in response to the AG’s legal action. Rokita called it “a big win for hardworking Hoosiers and legal immigrants who came to our great nation the right way.”

