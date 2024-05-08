Pro-Palestinian protesters undeterred by Biden admin withholding military aid to Israel

It has now been widely reported President Joe Biden's administration has withheld military aid to Israel as the Israeli military enters the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. To fervent anti-Israel protesters within the U.S., the recent actions by Biden has done little to calm their near-daily actions across the country.

Politico reported the U.S. is holding up shipments of two types of Boeing-made precision bombs to send a political message to Israel.

On Tuesday, thousands of people gathered in Manhattan's Union Square to demand the U.S. and Israel keep their "hands off Rafah." Chants calling for an "intifada" to lead to a "free Palestine" rang out as non-protesters in the park went on with their day, either laying down on the grass or tending to the dogs in the dog park.





Julio Rosas/Blaze Media

It came a day after a different anti-Israel protest that saw a crowd try to disrupt the Met Gala. Although they got close, protesters could not get to where the event was being held as New York City police prevented their incursion. Some in the crowd eventually vandalized the 107th infantry War Soldier Memorial, which honors soldiers who served with the unit during World War I.

While New York City is where many protests have been taking place after October 7, it was far from the only protest that took place on Tuesday to voice opposition of Israel taking out Hamas' last stronghold.

Gatherings were organized in Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Berkeley, and Washington, D.C., to name a few.

Die-hard supporters of Palestine have viewed Biden's actions since October 7 as merely pandering during a high-stakes election. If Biden truly cared about the Palestinian people, they say, he would have acted last year. While that does not mean those voters will go toward Donald Trump, it does put pressure on Biden's campaign to not lose voters in states like Michigan.

In the backdrop, encampments are still a problem faced by colleges across the country. The encampment at George Washington University is still standing despite the college begging for Mayor Muriel Bowser and police Chief Pamela Smith to intervene. Protesters at the camps do not believe Biden's recent action with the military aid is nearly enough to get them to pack up and go home.

All of this will come to a head at the Democratic National Convention in August, where far-left groups have promised they will march on the United Center even if they do not get protesting permits from the city of Chicago. Short of Biden taking military action against Israel, there is nothing he can do to appease the far-left to quit its direct actions.