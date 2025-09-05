'Psychopathic nut job': Trump gives searing eulogy of Jerry Nadler's career after the Dem's big announcement

Rep. Jerry Nadler (N.Y.), one of the Democrats who has managed in recent months to secure the disapproval of the super-majority of American voters, announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election next year.

Nadler, who has a popularity rating of 17% according to YouGov and faced numerous viable challengers in next year's congressional race, said that his decision to step down after 32 years in Congress "has not been easy" but "is the right one."

'It will be a great day for the USA when Nadler, a pathetic lightweight, is out of office.'

There has been an outpouring of support from Nadler's fellow leftists, including Texas Rep. Greg Casar, who stated, "Congressman Nadler's remarkable career reflects his record as a progressive hero on too many issues to count, from supporting workers rights — including leading the passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act — to LGBTQ rights, where he spearheaded the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act."

President Donald Trump, whom Nadler repeatedly tried to remove from office, was not interested in similarly pretending that the 78-year-old Manhattan Democrat had a positive impact in office over the past three decades.

"Jerry Nadler, one of the most disgusting Congressmen in USA History is, at long last, calling it 'quits,'" the president noted in a Friday post on Truth Social.

"He's finally leaving Congress! I've been beating this bum for 40 years, first as a New York City developer, where he opposed me, for no reason, at every corner, but could NEVER stop me from getting the job done, and then, as your President, where this psychopathic nut job, together with Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me twice, AND LOST, wasting Millions of Dollars in time and taxpayer money," continued Trump.

The president's reference to battling Nadler as a real restate developer hearkens back to Trump's 1985 purchase of a former railroad yard on Manhattan's east side. The Washington Post indicated that Trump proposed to transform the parcel into a major residential and retail development with 7,600 apartments in six 75-story towers that would have been hemmed in by TV stations, a shopping mall, and a 150-story skyscraper.

Nadler, apparently keen to boost his profile and deny the city thousands of housing units, spent years fighting the project and helped ensure that the area would never reach its full potential.

Of course, Nadler resumed his opposition to Trump decades later when his old nemesis successfully ran for president. Nadler not only proved to be a big proponent of the Russian collusion hoax, liberally spreading falsehoods on-theme and gaslighting about the FBI's infiltration of the Trump campaign, but played a leading role in impeaching Trump.

Trump added, "It will be a great day for the U.S.A. when Nadler, a pathetic lightweight, is out of office and leaves our beautiful, and NOW VERY SAFE, Washington, D.C."

Nalder suggested to the New York Times in a recent interview that while he initially wanted to hold onto power, former President Joe Biden's public degeneration changed his mind.

"Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that," said Nadler.

