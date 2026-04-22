'Pure evil': Ex-migrant arrested for murdering DHS employee found dead in his prison cell

A naturalized citizen from the U.K. who allegedly went on a shooting spree in Georgia and murdered a DHS employee walking her dog has been found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was arrested after a witness saw him last week standing over the body of Lauren Bullis, an auditor with the Department of Homeland Security.

Police said the killing was the third murderous attack Adon Abel had committed in a series that included the lethal shooting of a woman and another shooting that killed a homeless man.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Adon Abel was found unresponsive in his jail cell just after 6:48 p.m. Tuesday and was pronounced dead 29 minutes later after detention staff tried to revive him.

Officials said there was no evidence of foul play in his death, and an internal investigation will determine the circumstances of his death.

Bullis was walking her dog on April 13 when Adon Abel shot and stabbed her, according to police. Her neighbor said she saw the man trying to pull the victim's pants off after the attack before he fled.

Police said the killing was the third murderous attack Adon Abel had committed in a series that included the lethal shooting of a woman and another shooting that killed a homeless man.

DHS later released the man's extensive prior criminal convictions that included "sexual battery, battery against a police officer, obstruction, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism."

"These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Adon Abel was naturalized by the Biden administration in 2022.

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Mullin went on to say that the Trump administration is making efforts to prevent dangerous criminals from entering the country through the immigration system.

"In an effort to remove murderers like this from our communities, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the creation of a new vetting center on December 5, 2025, to enhance screening and vetting of immigration applications, with a focus on identifying terrorists, criminal aliens, and other threats to public safety," reads a statement from DHS.

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