Questions swirl after MAGA-supporting state representative in Michigan arrested: 'Trumped up charges'

A first-term Republican state representative in Michigan found himself in handcuffs early Thursday morning after an alleged encounter with an exotic dancer.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, state Rep. Neil Friske, a 62-year-old Republican representing Charlevoix and other areas of the northwest region of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, was arrested near his condo in Lansing after police received reports about shots fired.

Gateway Pundit claimed that 'far-left Michigan reporters' ran with the most salacious version of events ... to spoil the re-election efforts of 'one of the most conservative pro-Trump members of the Michigan House.'

Reports regarding the events that preceded the arrest are rather scattered, telling decidedly different version of events. The New York Post reported that police may have witnessed Friske firing shots as he chased a stripper down the street. The outlet then cited another source, which suggested he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

MIRS.news did not mention an alleged sexual assault but likewise reported just hours after the arrest that an armed Friske chased after the woman following "a disagreement."

The Detroit Free Press, citing Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis, added that Friske had been arrested "for a felony-level offense" and that the investigation remained ongoing.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Friske was released from custody, and subsequent reports suddenly became much more subdued. The AP reported at that time only that Friske had been arrested, that Lansing cops had requested that charges be filed against him, but that Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane had not yet done so.

"Our office will continue to work in coordination with law enforcement on this matter," Dewane said in a statement.

The AP made no mention of a stripper or an alleged sexual assault.

A Facebook post from Friske's re-election campaign claimed the arrest was "highly suspect" amid a contentious primary challenge from Parker Fairbairn. The campaign also noted that Friske, a proud supporter of gun rights, "is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right."

"Clearly, Rep. Friske is over the target in this race."

On Saturday, the campaign posted that "no charges" had yet been filed against Friske. "As an investigation continues, we are confident that he and his legal team will be able to show his innocence against any trumped up charges," the post continued.

"He is in good spirits despite everything he’s been through."

The campaign also shared an article from the Gateway Pundit, which claimed that all the allegations against Friske are "completely and totally false." Instead, the stripper was at Friske's condo and refused to leave unless he paid her money, Gateway Pundit reported, citing "several sources" who supposedly spoke with Friske.

When Friske did not give her any money, the woman became incensed, picked up a pair of scissors, and allegedly attempted to stab Friske. She also rummaged through his belongings and grabbed several items, including a laptop, a briefcase, and thousands of dollars in cash, Gateway Pundit claimed.

Finally, the woman called police and falsely reported that Friske was shooting at her, even though no shots had been fired, Gateway Pundit added.

Gateway Pundit claimed that "far-left Michigan reporters" ran with the most salacious version of events, relying solely on "anonymous sources who are most likely Friske’s political opponents in Lansing," to spoil the re-election efforts of "one of the most conservative pro-Trump members of the Michigan House of Representatives."

Gateway Pundit claimed that prosecutors had sought warrants for felony sexual assault, felony assault, and felony weapons offense, though no judge had yet signed off on such warrants. Friske was released without bond, information that supports the theory that the "charges are politically-motivated," the outlet added.

Blaze News left several messages with the Friske campaign, asking how the stripper may have gained access to Friske's residence and whether the two had a prior relationship. Friske, though a father and grandfather, is single. Our messages were not returned.

The strip club where the woman allegedly works declined a request for comment from the New York Post.

Friske's attorney, Ed Zeineh, insisted that evidence would eventually reveal his client's "actual innocence."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!